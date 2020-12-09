Liam Payne Surprises Son With Virtual Harry Potter Christmas Message After Release of New Interactive Fan Experience

In the words of Liam Payne, if you can’t send a message to someone during Christmas, then when can you?

Well, in the spirit of the holiday season, he’s announced something extra special opening up in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts! Now, you can send your friends and family virtual candles that will *literally* float in the Great Hall at Hogwarts. Wizards and witches alike will now be able to cast out messages on these candles, spreading cheer and love to all in the latest Deck the Great Hall experience!

HOW. COOL. IS. THAT.

Sorry, we interrupt this program to scream for joy hysterically.

Okay, and now back to the information before we fangasm again.

The former One Direction band member kicked off his announcement by sending a surprise message to his son, and he also FaceTime‘d TikTok sensation and fan Abby Roberts. Both Abby and Liam seemed super stoked about ALL of this!

On a video he posted on Instagram, Liam explained all the deets.

He wrote:

“You guys know how much of a Harry Potter fan I am… so I’m excited to share with you the new Deck the Great Hall interactive experience with @wizardingworld! Surprise your family and friends this year with floating candle Christmas messages and decorate the Hogwarts Christmas tree! Head over to @wizardingworld for more info and try it out #WizardingWorldChristmas.”

You can see the video portion of his post here:

Related: Ron Weasley Joins Instagram

Like the For You musician explained, Harry Potter fans can go over to Great Hall Wizarding World and try BOTH decorating the tree and sending a message out into the universe! Your candle will hang in the air after you write your message for all the world to see, so be sure not to write anything super private 😉

Oh, and trust us, we’ve found some interesting messages on there when we were perusing the Great Hall to see what this was all about.

You’ll also need to know your Hogwarts house, too, before you decorate the tree! If that’s something you want to do, and you haven’t yet been sorted, head on over to Wizarding World and click the Sorting Hat option!

The experience will run until December 31 — so be sure to get over there before you miss out on all the fun! While you’re at it, grab a nice steamy mug of butter beer, unwind with a classic holiday flic, and enjoy a fun virtual experience that is SURE to bring us all to our happy places!

[Image via Wizarding World of Harry Potter]