Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Felt ‘Stressed’ About Being Seen In Public For The Golden Globes Before Her Death

More insight into Lisa Marie Presley’s final days has been revealed.

According to TMZ on Sunday, family sources shared that the 54-year-old singer-songwriter was feeling “stressed” about having to make a public appearance, specifically at the Golden Globes, in the days before her death. During the coronavirus pandemic, Lisa Marie reportedly became more comfortable because she was able to leave her home masked up and no one would recognize her on the streets, including paparazzi.

However, her world soon came crashing down when her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide during the pandemic in July 2020. TMZ claims the musician was understandably struggling with grief and rarely left her home in 2021 and 2022 after his death because she “did not want to be seen by anyone.” But with the success of Baz Luhrmann’s film Elvis, she realized three months beforehand she would have to go to public events for it once again. According to the outlet, the thought of being at the show “freaked” and “stressed” her out, and it only continued to build. So, so sad.

Around this time, we previously reported the singer – who had battled addiction for years – relapsed on opioids and began taking weight loss medication in order to try and look her best to celebrate the movie at the Globes. She supposedly lost 40 to 50 pounds during the six weeks leading up to the award show. But beyond her appearance, the TMZ source claimed the stress of the Globes was part of the reason she started to take opioids. As the family insider bluntly put it:

“Were it not for the Golden Globes, Lisa might be alive today.”

Whoa… This is just heartbreaking to hear. Lisa was noticeably unsteady on the red carpet the night of the event. Extra host Billy Bush, who conducted one of the last interviews with the artist, recalled her being “very uneven in her balance,” adding:

“The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me and said, ‘Something’s off here.’”

Then, two days later, she sadly suffered from full cardiac arrest and died at the hospital. The Los Angeles Coroner’s Office has not released an official cause of death for Lisa Marie, as they’re still awaiting the toxicology reports at this time. We cannot imagine how difficult these past couple of months — and even years — must have been for Lisa. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org

