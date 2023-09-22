Lizzo Says She'll ‘Continue To Be Who I Am’ While Accepting Humanitarian Award Amid Lawsuits

Lizzo has a message for everyone.

Since her lawsuit scandal, the 35-year-old singer made one of her first public appearances to accept the Quincy Jones Humanitarian Award at the 2023 Black Music Action Coalition Gala on Thursday night. The irony is not lost on us that she got a humanitarian award when she was accused of creating a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, discrimination, and more by multiple people. But despite the claims, she is still accepting the award!

When presented with the honor by some of her Big Grrrrls and Big Boys dancers, Lizzo took the stage to deliver an emotional acceptance speech, promising to be herself no matter what is going on. The Truth Hurts artist said:

“It’s easy to do the right thing when everybody’s watching you, and it’s what you do in those moments where nobody’s watching that defines who you are. ‘m going to continue to be who I am, no matter who’s watching. I’m going to continue to shine a light on the people who are helping people because they deserve it.”

She continued:

“I’m going to continue to amplify the voices of marginalized people because I have a microphone and I know how to use it. And I’m going to continue to put on and represent and create safe spaces for Black fat women because that’s what the f**k I do.”

We bet a few former employees would disagree with Lizzo that she created a safe space when they worked for her. Just saying!

Nevertheless, you can see moments from the night (below):

