Love Island Star Shades Scott Disick's 'Ludicrous' DMs: 'What's Wrong With You?'

Megan Barton-Hanson is not here for Scott Disick’s immature DMs!

As we reported, the Love Island contestant received an Instagram message from the KUWTK star, whom she had never met before, in which he demanded she apologize to ex Eyal Booker for the way she ended things. Now, the London-based model is speaking out about Scott’s “ludicrous” behavior, and says she thinks the father-of-three needs to start acting his age.

She told LIT Entertainment News of the DM:

“It was mind-blowing that a 40-year-old guy was trying to troll a 20-something year old. I was like, what’s wrong with you?”

We’d be thinking the same thing!

Scott has since seemingly insinuated that he was just goofing off on the ‘Gram, and being protective toward Eyal, who is dating his girlfriend Amelia Hamlin’s sister Delilah Belle Hamlin. But Megan admitted she wasn’t sure if the 37-year-old Talentless founder was serious or not.

She explained:

“Honestly, I didn’t know if it was a joke, I didn’t know what the situation was. We looked at the time and my management were like, ‘He must have sent this at like 5 a.m.'”

But now that the dust has settled, the reality star says she thinks the whole thing is “funny and weird,” adding that even at the time she “didn’t take it too seriously.” She quipped:

“Just when you think 2020 couldn’t get any weirder, what the hell has just happened?”

Yeesh.

What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers?

