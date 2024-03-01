Machine Gun Kelly Officially Changed His Stage Name!

Machine Gun Kelly is proving brevity is the soul of wit!

The Bloody Valentine artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, is now going by a new handle on all social media and online platforms! Not Machine Gun Kelly anymore! Y’all ready? It’s…

mgk. That’s it! Just like that. No cap — and no caps! Makes sense!

Related: MGK Got That Infamous New Tattoo To Prove His Commitment To Megan Fox?!

As of Thursday, his profiles on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, and YouTube all read ‘mgk’ to reflect the name change. Even over on X (Twitter), he’s got “MGK” as his name — even though his handle is still @machinegunkelly like it’s always been. A new era is upon him, evidently — and us, too!

It’s unclear why he made the change now, as his last tweets popped up a couple days before, on Tuesday. But FWIW, back in September of 2022, comedy duo act Chad and JT publicly petitioned Baker to drop the “machine gun” part of his alias so as “not to glorify machine guns.” Maybe this has something to do with that?!

Regardless, he’s got a new moniker now. To go along with all that new ink! Thoughts, y’all??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]