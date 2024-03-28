Tori Spelling Seen Breaking Down Crying After Meetup With Ex Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott reunited again earlier this week — but this time things ended in tears.

As the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and her estranged husband continue to navigate their split, it looks like they’re beginning to divide their assets. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the two can be seen meeting up on Tuesday at a Los Angeles storage unit to go through some belongings. But as they searched through relics of their time together, it looks like the main thing they found was more heartbreak.

Related: Christin Quinn Details Alleged ‘Rampage’ By Estranged Ex!

According to the outlet, the estranged pair had plenty of ups and downs during the meet-up, with their conversation moving from cordial to heated. Things seemed friendly at first before moving into more argumentative territory, with Tori apparently throwing a plastic bag full of belongings up in the air, according to a witness. But once things cooled back down, the exes piled into the back of her SUV for what looked to be a more vulnerable conversation.

And when they parted ways, Tori crawled into the driver’s seat… and bawled her eyes out. See (below):

Tori Spelling is seen breaking down in tears after emotional and tense reunion with estranged husband Dean McDermott at LA storage unit https://t.co/dlPgUvyrPH pic.twitter.com/emi4nnfiwT — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 28, 2024

Poor Tori… It’s been such a rough time for her…

The two split last summer after nearly two decades and five children together. But in the time since, things seemed to have been going well. Earlier this month, Tori and Dean met up a a park in Agoura Hills for what looked like a pretty civil conversation. Not long after, Dean even told Page Six his ex gets along with his new GF Lily Calo! But breakups are complicated. And clearly, like that storage unit, there’s still a lot to unpack.

What do you think of these latest pics, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Lifetime & DoctorOz/YouTube]