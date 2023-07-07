Mama June Shannon BANNED From Daughter Pumpkin's Home!

Mama June Shannon won’t be coming around Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s home anytime soon – not if Joshua Efird has anything to say about it!

As you know, it has been a tough few years for the family due to the matriarch’s costly struggle with addiction and trouble with the law. At the time, she also had an estranged relationship with her daughters. During her personal struggles, Lauryn ended up having to take care of her sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson. She was then given sole custody of the 17-year-old in 2022.

It’s safe to say that the girls have been put through the wringer over the past few years. But on the latest season of Mama June: Family Crisis, viewers have seen a now-sober Mama June putting some effort into trying to repair her relationship with her daughters. They even attended a weekend-long therapy session together, which seemed to be a step in the right direction in the hopes of the family mending the fences.

Related: Honey Boo Boo Suffered From ‘Deep Depression’ During June & Lauryn’s Custody Battle

Although Alana and Lauryn seem hopeful about the relationship with their mom moving forward, there’s one person who remains skeptical about June – Joshua. In fact, he is so worried about what will happen if the girls let the 43-year-old reality star back into their lives that he BANNED her from his and Lauryn’s home!

In a preview for Friday’s episode, Alana, Lauryn, and Jessica sat down to discuss their therapy weekend with Joshua. The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star shared that she thought the time together “went well,” adding:

“I feel like we talked a lot of stuff … I don’t feel like Mama lied as much. I didn’t give it all to her, but I told her the important bits.”

Meanwhile, Lauryn pointed out that the family “took steps that haven’t been taken before” and believed June “was genuinely apologizing to all of us, individually.” But when she mentioned that June repeatedly said she missed spending time with their kids Ella, Bentley, Sylus, and Stella, Joshua refused to entertain the idea of her stepping one foot into their home again. Why? He’s afraid she’ll swoop in and ruin everyone’s lives with the “chaos” she tends to bring! Joshua explained in a confessional:

“Listen, I always want to support my wife in every way possible, but every time June shows up, she ruins everybody’s lives with the chaos that she brings with her. So distance is better.”

And he’s completely shutting the door on the idea of Mama June coming around to their home… for now, at least! As he told the girls:

“You know what I’m sorry about? I’m sorry she can’t come here. One weekend doesn’t fix all the f**kups over a period of time.”

He has a point! For her part, Lauryn understood his worries about Mama June but also pointed out that everyone cannot “move forward” if she doesn’t come over. But Josh would not budge on the matter:

“I don’t know, baby. The world’s so big. Go get some coffee, go to the ice cream shop, there’s a million other places to meet but here. Y’all spent one weekend, that doesn’t make it all hunky dory. She’s gonna have to prove to me just like she has to prove to you she wants to be around.”

He continued:

“I’m gonna have to put my foot down here and tell you, she’s not coming here, I’m not ready for her to see my kids. No means no, how about that? No kids, no house, no garage, no creek, no cul-de-sac, no nothing.”

After putting his foot down, he stormed away from the girls. Oof. You can see the teaser for the episode (below):

We cannot blame him for wanting to protect the girls after everything Mama June has put them through! But what are your thoughts on the matter, Perezcious readers? Do you feel Joshua is overreacting? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via WE tv/YouTube]