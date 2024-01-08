Lisa Bonet FINALLY Files For Divorce From Jason Momoa -- Revealing They've Been Split HOW LONG?!

Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are officially going their separate ways.

Two years after announcing their separation, Lisa has officially filed for a dissolution of marriage, according to court documents obtained by People on Monday. And shockingly, she listed the date of separation as October 7, 2020 — that’s nearly a year and a half before they publicly confirmed they were donzo in January 2022! Whoa! As to be expected, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

Thankfully, it doesn’t seem like this divorce will come with much drama – it probably helps that they’ve had so much time to adjust to the breakup before getting into the legal side of things. Why do we think this? Well, The Cosby Show alum and Aquaman star share two kids, Lola, 16, and Nakoa-Wolf, 15, and they are not fighting over custody. The 56-year-old actress is asking for joint custody and no spousal support for either side. So far, Jason hasn’t reacted to the filing, but hopefully, he’s on board with her request about the teens.

Of course, Lisa is also mom to Zoë Kravitz with her ex-husband Lenny Kravitz, and Jason has remained in her life despite the split. As for what went wrong, at the time they called things off (after nearly five years of marriage and over 15 years together), the duo blamed it on the changes that occurred in their lives amid the coronavirus pandemic (like so many other celeb pairings). They announced:

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so~ we share our Family news~ that we are parting ways in marriage.”

They added that “the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived.” And it seems like they’ve managed to have a pretty amicable split since we haven’t heard any drama about their relationship in a while — despite some past reconciliation hopes, which they shut down. Now, it seems like they are truly done with this love story. Sad! Thoughts? Let us know (below).

