Maren Morris Shows Off INSANE Height Difference With NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal! OMG!

Maren Morris and Shaquille O’Neal don’t have much in common!

One is a popular country music recording artist. The other is an NBA legend who starred for years on the court with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat. Oh, and one (Morris) is just 5’1″, while the other (Shaq, duh) was listed at 7’1″ during his playing career. Yeah, a two-FOOT height difference!!

Related: Maren Slams Cowards Who ‘Hide Behind Their Phone Screens’ In Brittany Aldean Feud!

Shaq was hosting his always-anticipated “The Event” fundraiser this weekend for the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Maren was one of many, many A-listers to appear at the celebration, and she used the opportunity to poke a little fun at her short stature along the way!

On Sunday, the country crooner took to Instagram to note their stark contrast in heights. It appears Maren is wearing heels in their jaw-dropping pic, which she simply captioned “Tall Guys.” As you can see (below), those lifts didn’t help her very much when it came time to measure up to the hoop legend:

OMG!

Maren did her thing at the event, too, performing on stage as part of the festive gala. Per ET, the shindig raised more than $3.2 million for The Boys and Girls Club and Communities and Schools in both Las Vegas and Atlanta — Shaq’s two hometowns. Good to see The Middle singer getting into good things and staying away from her recent toxic controversy!!

The event also marked Maroon 5‘s first performance since Adam Levine‘s affair allegations first broke. At one point, according to the outlet, Shaq himself took the stage with Levine to perform This Love for the gala crowd. Fun!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/MEGA/WENN]