Maren Morris Calls Out Trolls Who 'Cowardly Hide Behind Their Phone Screens' Amid Brittany Aldean Feud!

Maren Morris is sick of people hiding behind their social media accounts!

The popular singer has been in the news recently for her ongoing feud with fellow country crooner Jason Aldean‘s wife, Brittany Aldean. As Perezcious readers will recall, that spat first erupted late last month after Brittany posted what Maren considered to be a transphobic comment on Instagram.

Now, the My Church hitmaker is calling out the trolls and bullies who have been attacking her for weeks on Brittany’s behalf! And honestly, good for Maren for saying it like this!

Related: Jason Aldean & Ryan Hurd Weigh In On Brittany & Maren’s Feud Over Transphobic Post

On Wednesday, Morris appeared on the I’m Listening podcast. She used the opportunity to talk about what it’s been like to experience, in her own terms, so much “bullying” online.

The big issue, Maren candidly revealed, is the removed anonymity that comes along with social media:

“People can cowardly hide behind their phone screens.”

Seriously! People can say pretty much whatever they want anonymously online, and some bad actors seriously take advantage of that to lob inappropriate, disturbing, and even violent s**t at celebs — as well as regular people!

Maren also explained how this “cowardly” behavior really concerns her when it’s levied at vulnerable people:

“I totally feel for the kids that are dealing with that because I’m where I’m at and I still deal with that. It never really ends, and it’s not whether you’re bullied as a public figure or a kid, you’re just always gonna face some sort of adversity or someone that’s trying to puncture your balloon of happiness.”

Ugh.

She’s right, of course. And it’s well said. But are there solutions??

Related: Madison LeCroy Seemingly Backs Brittany Amid Ugly Transphobia Controversy

As Perezcious readers will recall, this has all been brewing for a month now. In late August, the Dirt Road Anthem singer’s wife took to her IG account with this concerning message that started the whole thing:

“I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life”

Jason loved his wife’s snarky (and transphobic) take, and reacted approvingly in the comments:

“Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

But hours later, Morris jumped into the fray and attempted to defend LGBT youth in the process.

She called Brittany “Insurrection Barbie” in her response, via Twitter, writing:

“It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

The feud blew up from there.

Aldean’s long-time PR firm dumped him days later. Brittany then appeared on Tucker Carlson‘s Fox News primetime show to state her case once again. She told the even more controversial pundit:

“I’m advocating for children. I think that children should not be allowed to make these life-changing decisions at such a young age. They are not mature enough.”

More recently, Maren revealed to the Los Angeles Times that she does “not feel comfortable” attending this year’s CMA Awards coming up in November amid the heated feud. Her album Humble Quest is up for Album of the Year at the event, so that no-show would be a big deal.

What do y’all make of how this feud has played out, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]