Sex And The City’s Mario Cantone Talks Grieving On-Screen Husband Willie Garson: 'He Was Everything'

The cast of Sex and the City is still grieving the loss of beloved co-star Willie Garson, and now one very important person is opening up about the star’s untimely death.

On Tuesday’s episode of SiriusXM‘s Gilbert Gottfried‘s Amazing Colossal Show, Mario Cantone — who plays Anthony Marentino, Garson’s on-screen husband — discussed the loss of his dear friend. As Perezcious readers know, Willie passed away in September after privately battling pancreatic cancer. He was just 57.

Just like most of the cast, Cantone was unaware of his friend’s secret illness. He candidly expressed:

“Well, Willie, he’s in the first three episodes and he’s so alive and brilliant and hilarious in this. And it was a real shock. None of us knew, and it was just, it was terrible. It was very sad.”

While Willie’s character, Stanford Blatch, was supposed to be by Carrie Bradshaw’s side for the entire 10 episode season of the SATC reboot, And Just Like That…, he sadly passed away after filming the third episode. It remains unclear how producers will handle his absence in later episodes.

Reflecting on the White Collar alum’s presence on set, Mario couldn’t help discuss the New Jersey native’s palpable love for his adopted son, Nathen Garson, expressing:

“And he was an incredible father to his son, Nathen [Garson]; that’s all he talked about was Nathen. He just loved him very much. And you know, Nathen is 18 years old.”

It’s heartbreaking to lose a parent that young…

Later in the chat, the comedian insisted his chemistry with the late star continued off-screen. The 62-year-old shared that while they didn’t live on the same coast, the actors remained friends over the years, especially connecting virtually throughout the pandemic. Cantone added:

“We lived on separate coasts, so I didn’t see him a lot, but every time we did a benefit together, or like we did a couple of readings on Zoom, during COVID we were zooming. We were always like texting each other talking s**t.”

Making it clear just how close the co-stars were, the Dirty Movie lead emotionally concluded:

“But I miss him, he made me laugh so hard and he was a great TV husband. Oh God, he was loved. And he was brilliant and hilarious and just, he was everything. I miss him a lot.”

Such a sad loss. Episode three of the new series premiered on HBO Max Thursday. It marks Garson’s final appearance in the Sex and the City franchise and we’re sure it’s a very bittersweet release for all involved.

