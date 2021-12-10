Willie Garson's Son Nathen Reveals 'Amazing Time' With Cast At And Just Like That Premiere

This is so sweet!

Willie Garson left this world far too soon, just after he had begun reprising the iconic role of Stanford Blatch on the Sex & The City revival on HBO Max.

His absence made Wednesday night’s New York City premiere of And Just Like That… a more solemn occasion than it should have been. Thankfully, his beloved son Nathen was in attendance, making a public appearance with the series’ beloved cast just three months after his father’s tragic death.

On Thursday evening, Nathen shared a new set of pics to his personal Instagram account taken at the show’s red carpet premiere event. As you can see (below), the 20-year-old revealed a wonderful moment he shared smiling alongside Chris Noth, Cynthia Nixon, and Sarah Jessica Parker, as well as a shot of him and his girlfriend out and about in NYC:

Awww! That is so sweet.

And Just Like That… just won’t be the same without Stanford, and this world isn’t the same without Willie Garson.

Still, we love to see Nathen living his best life and honoring his beloved father!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN/Nathen Garson/Instagram]