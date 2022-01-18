Megan Fox Shares Video Of Romantic Bath With Fiancé Machine Gun Kelly -- Awww!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are seriously enjoying some special time together after their recent engagement, and we couldn’t be happier for these two!

After popping the question in Puerto Rico last week, the 31-year-old rocker is still clearly head-over-heels for the 35-year-old Transformers actress — so much so that we are loving what we’re seeing in this new Instagram Stories clip!

On Monday, the Jennifer’s Body star took to her official IG account to reveal a couple sweet shots of her and her new fiancé. In addition to a pic of the pair sitting together and enjoying some quality time, Megan also shared a video of herself and MGK, born Colson Baker, lying in the bathtub together and obviously having a GREAT moment!

Though the video is short, it’s super sweet, too, and Megan and MGK can be seen resting their feet side by side on the edge of the ceramic tub. Along with that, both of their sets of toenails are embellished with the same coat of metallic polish. At one point, you can even hear the couple laughing together while enjoying their time in the water — infectious and so cute! Oh, and did we mention all the rose petals meant for maximum romantic feel to the whole situation?!

You might say these twin flames are extinguishing themselves in this romantic bath! Ha!!!

Ch-ch-check out a pair of screenshots from Megan’s posted video of the bath time (below):

Wow! So lovely and relaxing, isn’t it?!

Oh, and here’s Megan’s other snap from Monday morning, showing her and MGK sitting down together for some kind of event as happy as can be:

Love to see these two enjoying so much special time together!

Of course, following their engagement — as well as the near-universal praise they got from fellow stars for going through with it — it’s pretty clear that there’s a lot of love here! MGK went above and beyond in picking out a special ring for the occasion, too, so you know this entire last week has been super-meaningful to them!

What do U think of this couple’s continued public pronouncements of their love, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF with your thoughts on MGK and Megan down in the comments (below)!

