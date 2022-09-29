Meghan King Reveals What Joe Biden Gifted Her For Whirlwind Wedding To His Nephew Cuffe Biden Owens!

Meghan King may be moving on, but she’s not done spilling the tea on her past romances!

In a new interview with Us Weekly out on Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum decided to open up about her short-lived marriage to Cuffe Biden Owens! And the most pressing question on everyone’s mind? What was it like to have President Joe Biden at her bash?! As Perezcious readers know, the reality star married Biden’s nephew just weeks after coupling up — in a situation she says was similar to an “arranged marriage.” The now-former couple tied the knot at Owens’ parents’ home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, and the Prez made sure to stop by!

Describing the vibe of the “intimate” wedding with POTUS in attendance, Meghan shared:

“It was weird because there was secret service everywhere and there were snipers, like, around too. The craziest moment for me was when my daughter [Aspen, 5] said, ‘Mommy, what are those guys doing?’ And there were two snipers with these, like, massive guns, like, walking because the president was getting ready to leave. So they’re packing up and going, so they have these massive guns. And I said, ‘Oh honey, those people were there to protect the president because the president was here.’ And she said, ‘President Biden.’ And I said, ‘Yeah.’ She goes, ‘No, he wasn’t!’”

While Meghan’s daughter did speak to Biden during the “tiny wedding,” she just didn’t really understand who he was, the momma continued:

“For her, the president’s like saying Mickey Mouse, like, [he] doesn’t exist in person.”

LOLz! It’ll be a cool story to tell one day, though! Before heading back to the White House, Biden left behind a wedding gift, which she still has, Meghan shared:

“He gave me a crystal bowl, like, with the presidential seal. And Kamala Harris wrote me a note.”

Pretty cool! Aside from the snipers, the 38-year-old said the wedding went off without a hitch, adding:

“The wedding day was great. It was so much fun, intimate and his family’s wonderful. I mean, I don’t have a bad thing to say about the Bidens at all. They were so warm and normal and welcoming. And they felt like family.”

But they weren’t family for long! After getting married in October 2021, things quickly went downhill and the couple called things off just two months later. Their annulment was finalized in July. Turns out it was mostly Cuffe who was pushing to get married, something Meghan went along with to make him feel like part of the family:

“I didn’t wanna rush into it at all. It was not me. That was all him. I never even wanted to get married again, but, like, I have such a big heart and I just want my partner to be happy and I know what it’s like to go into a relationship that already has a family. Like, I have three kids. I did that with my ex-husband. [Jim Edmonds ] had four kids when I went into that family. So I know what it feels like to want to be a part of that unit.”

She’ll likely never make that mistake again!

As for their relationship now, well, it’s non-existent, she dished:

“We don’t communicate at all, which is such a gift. I’m the kind of person that when I move on, I move on and I usually don’t try to revisit the past. And unfortunately, when you have children with someone, you have to revisit the past every day — for the rest of your life. And that’s been, you know, a complete roller-coaster for me with my kids’ dad. So it’s been so nice to be able to just cut things off, learn from my lesson and move on.”

A “roller-coaster” is one way of putting it!

As we’ve been following, Meghan and her ex-husband Jim have been having a seriously tough time co-parenting their children, Aspen and 4-year-old twins Hart and Hayes. According to legal documents filed in Missouri back in June and obtained by TMZ earlier this month, the reality star’s former lover has allegedly been verbally abusing her amid their custody agreement. So much so, she obtained a temporary restraining order over him! Oof. Hate to hear that! Though, FWIW, Jim’s rep called the allegations “baseless.”

We’re glad the split with Cuffe has been much easier! To hear more about their time together, take a listen to her full interview (below).

Lessons learned! Here’s to hoping her fling with Bachelorette star Mike Johnson goes more smoothly! LOLz! Reactions?! What do you think of Joe’s gift? Let us know (below)!

