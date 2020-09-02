Melania Trump Used Private Email Account To Discuss Government Business, Former Bestie Claims!

Ivanka Trump isn’t the only one in the First Family who likes to use a private email account!

According to author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, her former BFF Melania Trump used an email account that was not from the White House to discuss official government business. FLOTUS’ former bestie, whose juicy tell-all Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady hit shelves this week, told The Washington Post that she and Mel “both didn’t use White House emails” during their friendship — even after she became the First Lady.

Now, the First Lady isn’t technically a government employee, but Winston Wolkoff showed the outlet messages she claims were from Melania regarding government business like hiring, scheduling, logistics, and finances — all of which were allegedly dated after Donald Trump‘s inauguration. So this does, as per usual with the Trump family, seem to fall in a gray area. The technically-not-illegal Presidency strikes again. (Well, except when it’s the OK-it’s-illegal-but-what-are-you-going-to-do-about-it Presidency…)

Stephanie noted that she didn’t include Mel’s private email account in her book because she was too busy focusing on other topics, like the former model’s refusal to use the same bathrooms as Michelle Obama and her icy relationship with step-daughter, Ivanka.

Speaking of ‘Vank, she also reportedly used a personal email account to send several emails discussing government business as well — and her email error broke federal records rules, seeing as Donny’s favorite daughter did so after becoming an official White House employee.

As we reported, Ivanka claimed at the time she wasn’t aware of the rules and that the emails were sent before she was officially a White House staffer and given a proper White House email. However, an investigation allegedly found that she kept using her private email after she became a White House employee in March 2017.

Of course, one of the main reasons the Trump family is in the White House in the first place is because they made the biggest deal about Hillary Clinton using a private email server when she was Secretary of State. Former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter called this “total hypocrisy,” telling the Post in the report published on Tuesday:

“They got elected acting as if Hillary Clinton ought to be in jail for using the wrong email.”

Yet we doubt Donnie will be barking “lock her up” about Melania. (Well, at least not in regards to this email controversy. Who knows what a normal Tuesday night is like for this family?)

Naturally, Melania’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said in a statement that the tell-all is “full of mistruths and paranoia” and “based on some imagined need for revenge.” She fumed:

“Wolkoff builds herself up while belittling and blaming everyone she worked with, yet she still managed to be the victim. Sadly, this is a deeply insecure woman whose need to be relevant defies logic.”

But Winston Wolkoff maintains everything she wrote in the tell-all is true. Who do U believe, Perezcious readers?

