Miley Cyrus Remembers Falling In Love With Liam Hemsworth: 'Chemistry Was Undeniable'

Miley Cyrus is looking back on the movie that introduced her to ex Liam Hemsworth.

In her new TikTok series promoting new song Used To Be Young, the 30-year-old is reflecting on her career as a child star up until now, and one of the biggest moments in her life she credits to the Disney movie The Last Song. In the video posted on Friday, she talked about how she fell in love with her future ex hubby on the set.

The Climb songstress noted she chose to do the film based on the Nicholas Sparks book because she wanted to step back from her role on Hannah Montana. This decision would lead her into the arms of the younger Hemsworth brother:

“In 2008, I needed to do another feature film for Disney and I didn’t want it to be a part of Hannah Montana … Once we had written the screenplay, it was time to audition all the guys who would play Will, my boyfriend in the movie. We had gotten it down from thousands to the final three and Liam was a part of that final three.”

She went on to say the film literally depicts the beginning of their 10-year relationship, and shows their chemistry together:

“I think one of the elements that made that movie feel so special was it was watching two very young people fall in love with each other, which was happening in real time and in real life. So the chemistry was undeniable and that was the beginning of a long 10 year relationship.”

In 2019, the couple finally parted and went their separate ways, but this was the movie that started it all for Miley and Liam! What a special moment that was recorded and will forever be there for the former couple to go back and reminisce on.

At the end of her TikTok, the Flowers singer poked fun at her hair in the movie, saying:

“I’m just your average teen with with 250 individual hair extensions!”

