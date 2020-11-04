Miley Cyrus' Response To Claims She Unfollowed Celebs For Pandemic Partying Is SUPERB!

Miley Cyrus doesn’t want you believing the fake news about her Instagram!

The superstar singer took to the social platform to respond to rumors that she unfollowed several celebs — including The Weeknd, Saweetie, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner — after they were spotted partying at Kenny’s birthday party on Halloween night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Speculation of Miley’s alleged Insta-purge surged when a fan account showed that the Party In The USA singer was following NONE of the aforementioned stars on the platform. However, the rumors were soon put to bed by Miley herself, who revealed the real reason she wasn’t following said batch of celebs…

She commented on a fan’s IG post:

“Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With. Let’s stop talkin bout who I follow on the damn gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go! #BidenHarris.”

Ha!

She’s right, y’all — we’ve got more important things to worry about right now. Let’s wait until at least November 6th to discuss who Miley is and isn’t following on Insta. (But seriously, let’s talk about it then, k?)

[Image via Avalon/WENN]