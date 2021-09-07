Mindy Kaling Celebrates Son Spencer's Birthday With First-Ever Photo!

Meet the birthday boy!

Mindy Kaling may be a social media queen, but she’s notoriously private about her babies — so private that we didn’t even know she’d been pregnant with her second child, Spencer, until after he was born! She occasionally shares glimpses of her oldest, daughter Katherine (though she never reveals her face), but she’s never shared any pictures of her son — until now.

On Monday, the actress posted an adorable photo to Instagram showing Spencer with a tower of balloons. She captioned the shot:

“Friday was my son Spencer’s first birthday. My daughter Kit is pretty cautious with new people. Not this guy. If you happen to make eye contact with Spencer, he lights up like you are old war buddies and he makes a beeline to you. I had Spencer during Covid and it was a strange isolated time, but the instant I saw him I knew he would make everything better. And he did!”

She even let us in on her nickname for the 1-year-old, concluding the post:

“Happy birthday, Spike!”

Awwww. So sweet!

The Office alum surprised fans with news of her brand-new bundle of joy during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in October 2020. Following the announcement, she shared on IG:

“Thanks everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family. Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me appreciate all the doctors, nurses and medical professionals who continue to work tirelessly giving treatment to those who need it, putting their own lives at risk. Spencer is happy and healthy and his sister is obsessed with him (well, his toys.) It’s been so fun having him in the house, I almost forget I’m outnumbered now. Love and grateful hugs. Xoxo MK.”

The 42-year-old turned out to be the first of many surprise pandemic pregnancies. This past August, she reflected on the (then) unique experience of welcoming a COVID baby, telling Access:

“It was a real gift to be pregnant during the pandemic. I felt really scrutinized during my first pregnancy and I think that it was such a joy to spend the last seven months of my pregnancy under the cover of just nobody was out, nobody was taking photos.”

As for how Kit, 3, has gotten along with baby Spencer, the momma of two observed:

“I think the sharing of the resources and the toys is a little bit hard for her, as it would be for anybody, but she’s definitely coming around. … I think it probably helps that her little brother just like adores her. All he wants to do is crawl up under her and be close to her.”

How precious! We love hearing about this adorable family. Wishing Spencer a very happy belated birthday!

