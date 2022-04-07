Surprise! Woman Thought She Had Stomach Bug -- Instead She Gave Birth In Hotel Room!

OMG! A mother from Louisiana, who was pregnant with her second child, got the surprise of a lifetime when she gave birth while on a business trip without even realizing she had gone into labor!

According to NBC affiliate WXIA-TV, Victoya Venise was staying at Extended Stay America in Georgia on Friday with her 4-year-old daughter while on a work trip. Her due date was not until May 15 (doctors had told her based on how little she was showing), so she thought she had plenty of time.

After returning home from urgent care with her daughter who was sick with a stomach bug, Victoya thought she was also coming down with the illness, too. In the bathroom, she soon realized that something much crazier was happening!

Related: Son Allegedly Stabbed Father To Death After He Refused To Pay For Groceries?!

After using the bathroom, she discovered that she had given birth!! She told FOX station WAGA-TV:

“I turned around, and it was the baby.”

LOLz!! She really just popped it out like that?!

Speaking to 11 Alive, she added:

“I had just came back from urgent care with my daughter. And she had a stomach bug. By the time I realized it was a baby and not poop, it was just too late.”

That is wiiiild!

Thankfully, both momma and her new baby, a son named Rocky Andrew, are doing well after getting checked out at a hospital following the birth. Victoya spoke with People on Wednesday to share that the baby boy was born at 37 weeks and weighed 4 lbs., adding:

“I’m so in love with him. It’s been a crazy experience.”

You can say that again!

Related: Pregnancy Announcement Turns Into A SHOCKING Surprise Twist — WATCH!

She also expressed joy for the unique way this experience is listed on his birth certificate, noting:

“[I’m] listed as the doctor. […] His place of birth will say Extended Stay America.”

Ha!

His early arrival isn’t the biggest plot twist in this story either. The single mother was considering placing Rocky up for adoption, but after successfully welcoming him into the world without the help of professionals, she feels like she is ready to become a mom of two, telling WXIA-TV:

“If I could literally bring you into the world by myself, I think I could take care of you.”

That’s amazing! She is currently still staying in her hotel room as she looks for a place to rent in Georgia. Hear more about her very nontraditional birth (below)!

Sending lots of love to this sweet family!

[Image via 11 Alive]