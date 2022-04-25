Former MTV Making The Band Star Chopper Arrested For Sex Trafficking

A former MTV personality has been arrested for sex trafficking after cops allegedly caught him in the act.

Making The Band alum Chopper (aka Chopper Young City) was arrested earlier this month in Maryland, according to TMZ. He has been extradited to Las Vegas to face sex trafficking charges. According to legal docs obtained by the outlet, an undercover vice detective in Nevada posed as a sex worker online and was contacted by Chopper via direct message on Instagram. He allegedly offered them a chance to make money through prostitution.

Related: Bill Murray Was Allegedly ‘Handsy’ With Women On The Set Of Being Mortal

Upon receiving that message, the undercover cop revealed that authorities searched Chopper’s IG and found several posts related to prostitution and pimping — including a pic (below) in which the former reality star appeared to flaunt his wealth and made references to being a pimp. In one photo, the musician sits in a private jet on the phone with the caption:

“Sending em ”

The legal docs continued to explain that cops launched an official investigation into Chopper after seeing the photos. At one point, he allegedly called the undercover detective bragging about getting to travel often and having seven houses across the country, including in Sin City. The rapper also told the undercover cop that Vegas had become unsafe to do his business because of law enforcement cracking down. Further proving the potential of a sex trafficking operation, the undercover officer explained that they were invited to become part of the “team” and “stable” after passing a test via a phone interview with Chopper.

Quickly after giving the invitation, Chopper allegedly grew aggressive, ordering the cop around as he might a sex worker. He allegedly informed the cop to pack their belongings, get to the airport, and meet him in Charlotte, North Carolina to join his “stable.”

Related: Wedding NIGHTMARE After Couple Served Families Food Secretly Laced With Weed!

When the undercover cop stalled and pretended to be scared to leave home, Chopper allegedly tried to verbally force them to make the trip, even demanding a $2,000 fee. Because of his social media posts, DMs, and this phone call, including the fee demand, the undercover cop believed there was enough evidence to arrest and charge Chopper with felony sex trafficking. So far Chopper has not made a statement about the legal matter. He faces several years in prison and a large fine if convicted.

Perezcious readers may remember him from MTV’s Making The Band, in which he signed with Sean “P. Diddy” Combs‘ label Bad Boy Records and joined the hip hop group Da Band before branching out on his own. You can rewatch his time on the show (below).

How things have changed… Reactions? Let us know (below).

[Image via Bad Boy Entertainment/YouTube & Chopper Young City/Instagram]