We grew up listening and loving En Vogue and Destiny’s Child – and it’s been far too long since an all BIPOC girl group has broken wide.

We are long overdue!

Hoping for great things from New Faith!

Their song Mine is very Beyonce-inspired and samples the Brandy and Monica classic The Boy Is Mine.

Love it!!!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from New Faith!