Nick Cannon Is Now A Dad Of 10 -- And The Baby Name Is The Most Celebrity Baby Name EVER!!

Nick Cannon has a new addition to his ever-expanding family.

The 41-year-old television personality announced on Instagram Friday that he and Brittany Bell welcomed their third baby – his tenth child overall – and you’ll never guess what they named their son! Nick shared that the two decided to call their baby boy… Rise Messiah Cannon. Now, celebrities are known for opting for unique and inneresting names when it comes to their children – but this one might take the cake! He wrote in the lengthy social media announcement for their newborn:

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable. But more importantly he has blessed me with loving individuals to guide me with care through this purposeful life.”

The proud dad went on to praise Brittany for being “the rock and foundation of my Fatherhood journey,” saying:

“I am so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy in my time of need. … She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general. For our third child she told me she didn’t want a baby shower and needed NOTHING! All she desired was PRAYER from her authentic Loved Ones! I am learning that is the best GIFT!”

He explained that instead of the usual baby shower, they celebrated a “BlessingWay,” which saw “a bunch of powerful prayer warriors interceding for our new child’s entrance to Earth” – something he said they needed due to Brittany’s tough labor:

“And boy did we need it! Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON.”

Nick concluded by thanking his baby momma “for my fellow little Libra,” adding:

“I love you and our Incredible Family!”

We’re sending a ton of positive energy to Brittany after her difficult labor!! You can ch-ch-check out a video of their celebration (below):

Wow!

The parents already share a 5-year-old son Golden Sagon and a 20-month-old daughter, Powerful Queen. He is also a dad to a newborn daughter Onyx Ice Cole Cannon with model, a 2-month-old son Legendary with Bre Tiesi, 14-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa, and 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife, Mariah Carey. The Masked Singer star and Alyssa Scott lost their 5-month-old son Zen after a battle with brain cancer. And of course, he is expecting a third child with Abby at this time.

Congrats to Nick and Brittany on their new bundle of joy!

