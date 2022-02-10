Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Smiling Shot With Daughter True Following Paternity Problems

Tristan Thompson is spending some quality time with his adorable 3-year-old daughter!

The NBA star popped up on Instagram Wednesday with a very cute new pose alongside True Thompson, the beautiful little girl he shares with ex-partner Khloé Kardashian.

Tristan, who has been in the news for weeks now for all the wrong reasons, looked happy and content in the new snap. In it, the longtime pro basketball player has his arm wrapped around the sweet little girl. Both are smiling as they sit cheek to cheek, giving off perfect father-daughter vibes!

To top it all off, the 30-year-old pro athlete dropped two red heart emojis on the bottom of the clip before posting it publicly for his 3.5 million IG followers, as you can see (below):

Awww!

Love that shot! True looks so pretty in her dress! And that sweet smile of hers is EVERYTHING!!

Sadly, the proud papa has had a tough go of it recently in pretty much every aspect of his life aside from parenting True.

For one, earlier this week, the former Sacramento Kings star was traded to the Indiana Pacers. And to add insult to injury, the IndyStar now reports that the Pacers — the league’s fifth-worst team by winning percentage — are thinking about buying out Tristan’s contract and cutting him loose. Ouch!

More important for our focus, though, is Tristan’s tumultuous time in the public eye over the last two months. Back in December, of course, it was revealed that he was the subject of a paternity lawsuit levied by 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols. Weeks later, he copped to being the father of the child, who was reportedly conceived in March of last year amid a scandalous situation sadly occurring behind the reality TV star’s back.

As Perezcious readers will recall, Tristan later apologized to Khloé for the scandal via a public IG post, writing (below):

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Khloe, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

The cheating allegations and pregnancy reveal came at a particularly tough time for the KUWTK star and her baby daddy. As we previously noted, the now-former couple had been making plans to reconcile and move back in together in the months before the Nichols news surfaced.

An insider previously reported how Tristan had to alter some real estate plans in the aftermath of the cheating controversy:

“Khloe and Tristan were in a good place before the news about Maralee being pregnant came out and had plans to move in together. Tristan has since pulled out of escrow on his house in Encino, California, that he was in the process of selling, and is no longer moving in with Khloe.”

Since then, Khloé has been focused on herself — and on True. We previously published a report that the Revenge Body host was getting her revenge on this situation by focusing on herself:

“Khloe has been spending time with her sisters and family, working out, eating healthy, and focusing on her mind, body and soul. She’s getting back on her A-game.”

Hey, at least Tristan is clearly enjoying the special time he has with True! Because the rest of this situation is just… YEESH!

