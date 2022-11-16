Nick Cannon Reacts To Hilarious & 'Beautiful' Meme About Populating America After Welcoming 11th Child!

The world population may have just hit eight billion for the first time this week, but at this rate, we think Nick Cannon could get us to nine billion in another few years! LOLz!

Of course, the 42-year-old TV star just welcomed his 11th (!) child, Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon, into the world last Friday with Abby De La Rosa. He’s clearly not shy about procreating — he and Alyssa Scott are expecting their second child together — and he’s open to making fun of himself a little bit, too!

A meme has been floating around Twitter, Instagram, and other social media sites showing an altered National Geographic claim about “what Americans will look like in 2050.” In the pic, the faces of these supposed future Americans are Photoshopped into those of the Wild ‘N Out host! Get it? Because he’s, like, populating the whole planet!!

As you can see (below), Nick has seen the meme — and he loves it! On Tuesday, the former daytime TV talk show host reposted the funny pic to his IG page and commented on America’s reaction to his reproductive speed run:

“Wow! Everybody got jokes!”

That’s very funny!! Great that he could laugh about it, too! In the comments, Cannon’s fans went back and forth with their takes:

“Gen C” “The 12 Tribes of Nick Cannon” “Be fruitful and multiply” “Apparently the master race will be the Cannonites” “we’re not laughing with you Nick. We’re laughing at you” “I love that you can laugh at these” “You da next genghis khan Nick!! the nicest one tho”

Ha!

And even one of Nick’s other baby mommas, Bre Tiesi, jumped into the comments to reply! Ch-ch-check out her word-less comment replying to Nick’s meme post:

LOLz!

It’s all too much, TBH. Funny tho!! Monroe, Moroccan, Golden, Powerful, Zion, Zillion, Zen, Legendary, Onyx, Rise, Beautiful Zeppelin — who is next? Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Peacock/YouTube]