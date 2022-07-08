Nick Jonas Offers FANTASTIC Health Update On Baby Girl After Scary Hospital Stay!

Nick Jonas has great news!

As Perezcious readers know, Nick and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first child earlier this year via surrogate. Their dual Instagram announcements sent the internet into a frenzy of excitement for the new parents — and major surprise because no one had any idea they were expecting! The newborn baby girl, whose name was later revealed to be Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was due to arrive in April. But in a scary moment for the first-time parents, she was born prematurely in January at only 27 weeks — a whole 12 weeks too early!

Because of the baby girl being born so early, she had some serious health issues that required her to stay in the NICU for “100 plus days” according to her parents. Luckily though, on Mother’s Day the couple was finally able to bring home their bundle of joy. Nick announced her homecoming in an Instagram post, gushing about Priyanka and how well she was adjusting to her new role as a mom:

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home … Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother.”

Aww! Just adorable! And now we have more fantastic news!

In an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, the new father gave fans an update on how Matli is doing. While attending the ACC Golf Championship, he told reporters that his daughter is “amazing”:

“It is certainly life changing. [Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy.”

The What A Man Gotta Do singer couldn’t keep the smile off his face when talking about his daughter. Aw! He continued to say that health-wise, everything is positive for the infant:

“All is good.”

Awesome news! And it didn’t stop there, as the Jealous singer teased that new music is on the way for the Jonas Brothers:

“We’re working on stuff now — the brothers [Kevin and Joe Jonas] — feeling really good. Hopefully, some stuff is coming later this year.”

When asked if the Jo Bros would be bringing their kids on the road with them, Nick excitedly said:

“A lot of kids! They’re everywhere and we love it.”

Between the 3 members of the band, they have 4 children — and that number will soon be 5 as Joe and Sophie Turner are expecting their second! It sounds like they’ll all be getting plenty of cousin time! Let’s hope they get along… and maybe learn to play some instruments…

Congratulations again to the new parents, we’re so glad to hear that Malti is doing better! Wishing the best to the family of 3!

[Image via Instagram/Nick Jonas]