Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Are ‘Stronger Than Ever’ Following Newborn Daughter's Terrifying Stay In Hospital!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra bond is “stronger than ever” now that their family has been reunited.

As we previously reported, Nick and Priyanka welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via a surrogate back in January. But sadly, reports soon came out to reveal she was actually born 12 weeks early and needed to stay in the hospital until she was healthy enough. Now, thankfully, they are all back together, as we learned back on Mother’s Day!

Alongside the first picture of Malti, the parents shared on Sunday that their baby girl was finally home after having to spend more than 100 days in the NICU. They wrote at the time:

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is… We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way. Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it M!”

Such amazing news! But no doubt these past couple of months must have been so hard for Nick and Priyanka while Malti had to remain in the hospital.

Following this tough time, a source has now shared with Entertainment Tonight that the two are absolutely “thrilled” their daughter is back home with them. Even more so, Nickyanka are doing better than ever after everything that’s happened:

“The best part is the family is in the comfort of their own home and can start making new memories with their daughter, outside of the hospital. This situation has made the couple stronger than ever and having their daughter makes them feel complete.”

Awww! As for their little one? The source shared that “their daughter is small, but strong.” Or, as Pri would put it, “a badass”!

Love to hear it! We couldn’t be happier the family has been reunited and are doing so well after these rough couple of months.

