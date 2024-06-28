Nicki Minaj's Sister Ming Li Comes Out & Talks Relationship With Rapper!

Nicki Minaj‘s sister is opening up!

Ming Li appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the We In Miami podcast and spilled the tea on her life and relationship with the rapper! First off, the aspiring artist revealed she is queer! Noting that it’s always been something she’s known about herself, she expressed:

“It was always like that actually. … I always had, like, that type of mindset where I think I might like a girl like when I was younger but I wasn’t sure if that was just a feeling or that was just like me just, just talking or just me hearing other things from other people about it at the time.”

The 18-year-old said she is bisexual and went on to reveal that she was “13 [in] seventh grade” when she first kissed a girl. Wow, so young! Love that she had the freedom to explore her sexuality with no judgement, though!

Related: Nicki Minaj Suggests Racism Played A Role In Her Amsterdam Arrest

See (below):

Elsewhere in the episode, she acknowledged how difficult it was growing up at Nicki’s half-sister, saying she was “bullied a lot for it.” She reflected:

“In elementary, middle school, high school, the moment people knew who I was, it was either like they would ask me about my sister or ask me like just weird things that’s gonna make me feel uncomfortable. […] At the time, I felt not only attacked, I felt vulnerable. I felt like I was by myself.”

Damn, that sux!

While they share a father, the sisters are unfortunately not that close, she continued:

“I’ve never called her Nicki, by her name, at all. Calling her Nicki always felt weird, I’ve always called her Onika too [her real name], on top of all that. … But we was never close, but we had a good bond. She was always like busy, she be busy and stuff like that, I be doing my s**t, too. But at the end of the day, I know that I still got love for her, she still got love for me, and I’mma still be proud of her.”

There is a 23-year age gap between them so that probably accounts for some of the distance too! Just saying!

Looking to her own career, Ming said the Bang Bang vocalist has come “a long way” and that she doesn’t think she’ll ever “be at the same level,” but she hopes to “impress her” and reach “her type of greatness” one day. Sweet!

Hear the full convo (below):

Reactions?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via We In Miami Podcast/YouTube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]