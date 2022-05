Nicki Minaj is married to convicted murderer and rapist and her behavior at the Met Gala reveals a lot about her character. This and much more on our latest podcast! CLICK HERE to watch this episode of The Perez Hilton Podcast with Chris Booker!

Or CLICK HERE to listen to the audio version at PerezPodcast.com

Dear Nicki, CHILL! We think My True 10 could help you – a lot! CLICK HERE to check out our CBD products at MyTrue10.com