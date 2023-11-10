Nicky Hilton SLAMS 'Demented' Trolls For 'Bullying' Sister Paris' Son's Head Size!

Nicky Hilton won’t stand by and let her nephew take s**t from internet trolls!

Sadly, her sister Paris Hilton was hit with a wave of awfulness as a bunch of jerks started mocking the size of her baby boy Phoenix‘s head. The model has already clapped back at the “sick” comments, and now Nicky’s coming to their defense, too!

While chatting with Page Six at Glamour‘s Women of the Year Awards in New York on Tuesday night, the fashion designer called the social media users “demented,” arguing:

“I think that if you are bullying an infant then you have serious, serious issues and you should really take a look at yourself.”

Amen!

Related: Paris Hilton Had HOW MANY Dresses To Wear During Wedding Day?!

When asked if she finds it “upsetting,” Nicky hit back with:

“It’s so demented.”

Seriously! And it must be SO frustrating for the family to deal with… We mean, these commenters are body-shaming a BABY! WTF?! You can tell how fed up Nicky is with the drama (below):

There’s just no excuse for any of the comments — even if fans somehow think they’re not being disrespectful by asking invasive personal questions like this:

“Does he have encephalitis? […] I’m not trying to be rude that doesn’t seem normal.”

Having to insist you’re “not trying to be rude” usually means you’re saying something rude AF! Next time you type it, consider just deleting the whole comment. Just saying!

After seeing her Instagram comments fill up with hate-filled reactions to photos of her and Carter Reum‘s baby boy, Paris finally clapped back, telling fans last month in response to a TikTok post about the drama:

“There are some sick people in this world. My angel is perfectly healthy. And yes, of course, he has been to a doctor, he just has a large brain.”

The Paris in Love star followed up on her Instagram Story by adding in part:

“Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable. This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance and expect the same in return.”

Hopefully these weirdos will get the message after both Paris AND Nicky have pointed out what hateful loons they are. Ugh! Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Paris Hilton/Instagram]