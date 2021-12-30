Nicole Kidman Blasts ‘Sexist’ Interview Question About Ex-Husband Tom Cruise

Nicole Kidman is sick and tired of being asked about her former husband!

In an interview with The Guardian published this week, the 54-year-old actress clapped back at a “sexist” question about her marriage to Tom Cruise. While promoting her new film Being the Ricardos, which chronicles the professional and personal lives of Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz during the filming of I Love Lucy, Kidman discussed the iconic comedian’s relationship, first expressing:

“It’s about a creative and romantic relationship that doesn’t work out. But from it come some extraordinary things. And I love that. I love that it’s not a happy ending.”

In case you didn’t know, the IRL couple eloped in 1940 and divorced in 1960. She added:

“This film says you can make an extraordinary relationship thrive and leave remnants of it that exist forever. Yeah, that’s really gorgeous. You can’t make people behave how you want them to, and sometimes you’re going to fall in love with someone who isn’t going to be the person you spend the rest of your life with. And I think that’s all very relatable. You may have kids with them. You may not, but they were very much in love.”

And that’s when things suddenly took an awkward turn…

Her response then prompted the reporter to ask “with exquisite care” whether Kidman was referring to her marriage to Cruise. Apparently, the question did not sit well with the Big Little Lies star, as she shot back:

“Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, that’s, honestly, so long ago that that isn’t in this equation. So, no.”

The journalist noted that Kidman became increasingly “angry” before continuing:

“And I would ask not to be pigeonholed that way, either. It feels to me almost sexist, because I’m not sure anyone would say that to a man. And at some point, you go, ‘Give me my life. In its own right.’”

Fair!

“So long ago” is right! Cruise and Kidman were married from 1990 to 2001. Over 20 years ago. The two children children they adopted together — 29-year-old daughter Isabella and 26-year-old Connor — are grown. She’s already been married to current hubby Keith Urban way longer, since 2006. They share two daughters, Sunday, 13, and Faith, 11. She’s had a whole life since Tom.

In October, the Oscar award winner opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about whether she gets annoyed by the constant inquiries about her romance with Cruise twenty years after calling it quits. She confessed at the time:

“I was young. I think I offered it up? Maybe I’ve gotten a bit more trepidatious, but I’m always trying to be as open as possible. I just prefer to live in the world that way…I’m wary at times, and I’ve been hurt, but at the same time I much prefer a warm approach rather than a prickly shut-down approach.”

Not this time we guess?

Honestly, though, is anyone shocked that Nicole shied away from talking about her and Tom’s romance again? We mean, she’s remained tight-lipped about it for years now. Clearly, that is not changing anytime soon. In fact, it sounds like she would prefer if everyone just stopped bringing it up.

