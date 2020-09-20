Niecy Nash Broke Her Foot In THREE Places Weeks After Surprise Wedding To Jessica Betts — Ouch!

Sending you lots of healing vibes right now, Niecy Nash!

The 50-year-old Claws star will be on bed rest for the next few weeks and beyond following a nasty accident that left her with a broken foot. Ouch!!

Related: Rihanna Is ‘Completely Fine’ After Electric Scooter Accident — Details!

Niecy revealed the news Saturday on Instagram when she shared a teary selfie along with a video of her foot in a cast. Her caption explained:

“B R O K E N I cried like a baby #PrayForMe a sista can’t fly with one wing.”

In the video, she can be heard saying:

“Here’s my broken foot. Broken in not one, not two, but three places.”

Wow, that’s gotta hurt!! Check out the damage for yourself (below):

Nash spilled the tea about her injury in the comments section to Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones, who inquired how the actress got hurt in the first place! It must have been one of those freak accidents as the star replied, “I fell & twisted it,” along with an eye-roll emoji.

Awww, that sucks! At least she has loving wife Jessica Betts by her side through it all, though. This definitely cut into their honeymoon time as the ladies tied the knot in a surprise wedding only weeks ago — but they can get creative for now *wink wink* and get back to celebrating for real once the Emmy winner is back on her two feet again.

Rest up, gurl!

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Niecy Nash/Instagram]