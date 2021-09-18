Olivia Munn Gives First Glimpse Of Her Baby Bump On Instagram!

Olivia Munn’s baby bump is Instagram official!

The 41-year-old actress, who is expecting a child with John Mulaney, took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to talk about the importance of pets’ mental health in partnership with Petco. However, that went largely overlooked by fans who couldn’t help but notice that she finally showed off her bun in the oven on the ‘gram. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

AWW!

While photographers have taken pictures of Munn in recent weeks, this is the first time that she has shared footage of the pregnancy herself. It also comes nearly two weeks after her comedian boyfriend confirmed the couple’s baby news in an interview with Seth Meyers:

“In the spring. I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia — Olivia Munn. I’m going to be a dad. We’re both really, really happy.”

Speaking with Access Hollywood, The Predator star also expressed her appreciation for the “outpouring of love and support” the pair have received since revealing the pregnancy. She shared:

“There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too. Everyone that comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

Enjoy the rest of your pregnancy because before you know it, the little one will be here! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Olivia Munn/Instagram]