John Mulaney’s Ex Anna Marie Tendler MOVES OUT Of Their LA Home Amid His Rumored Olivia Munn Romance!

Anna Marie Tendler has left the building!

In the latest development of her controversial split from John Mulaney, the 36-year-old artist has reportedly moved out of their El Lay pad. A source told Page Six that Tendler and a friend packed up some of her things into boxes just days before the comedian went on a lunch date with rumored flame, Olivia Munn. .

Related: Olivia Stuns In Bikini On Desert Vacay Amid Mulaney Dating Rumors!



This also comes after Munn was seen leaving Mulaney and Tendler’s home. Oof, the makeup artist probably did NOT appreciate that!

But we bet her post-moving solo trip up the Pacific coast has helped ease the tension a bit, especially if she started blasting some Olivia Rodrigo again. Nothing like screaming out the lyrics to Traitor or Good 4 U to relieve the heartache!

It is unclear where the textile crafter plans to reside next, but she had been hanging out in the Connecticut area for the past few months. The former couple announced the separation in May, during which Anna Marie said in her statement via a spokesperson:

“I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”

Tendler then reportedly entered rehab for emotional and eating disorders around the same time as her estranged husband sought help for his alcohol and drug addiction. And not long after everything went down, John had first been spotted hanging out with his longtime pal, Munn.

Things have seemingly been going steady ever since for the new lovers. Most recently the 41-year-old actress reportedly felt convinced that she found her “dream guy” just one month into their relationship. An insider told Us Weekly:

“Olivia and John are going strong. She has been sneaking into some of his shows and loves them … Olivia is so smitten. John thinks Olivia is really smart, and she makes him laugh too. They both have a very dry sense of humor.”

Very sweet! However, the former G4 star called out the some of the “incorrect” dating speculations about her and the SNL writer in an interview with New Beauty. She didn’t necessarily shut down the relationship, though…

So who knows what is going on between John and Olivia, but it definitely seems like Anna Marie is ready to move on! Here is hoping the author will find her post-breakup bachelorette digs soon, so she can thoroughly enjoy a hot girl summer now.

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/WENN, FayesVision/WENN, WENN/Avalon]