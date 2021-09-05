Olivia Munn Steps Out In Baggy Clothes & Fans Go CRAZY Wondering If She's Pregnant By John Mulaney -- WTF?!

Fans sometimes take things a bit too far, and lo and behold, here’s a prime example of that phenomenon in action.

On Friday afternoon, Olivia Munn was spotted running errands in Beverly Hills. Paparazzi photogs captured her walking through a parking structure and wearing a baggy sweatshirt and a pair of “cozy sweatpants,” according to DailyMail.com.

Seems simple enough, right? Celeb spotted out and about in El Lay — not exactly a huge news story. (BTW, you can see some of Munn’s afternoon errand pictures HERE, if you really care.)

But for whatever reason, the 41-year-old Predator star’s baggy pants and oversized sweatshirt must have done something to fans and social media followers. By Sunday morning, comedian John Mulaney‘s name was trending on Twitter, and fans there were opining on whether he had gotten Olivia pregnant!

Wait, WHAT?!

Wasn’t it just a couple months ago that Munn herself said all those relationship rumors about her and Mulaney were “incorrect”??

Well that apparently isn’t enough for the masses, because holy s**t, Twitter is on fire with pregnancy conspiracies and baby bump takes!!! Here are just a few of the reactions to Olivia’s Friday afternoon step-out as it relates to an alleged pregnancy conspiracy involving Mulaney:

not gonna jump into any conclusions about this john mulaney olivia munn relationship pregnancy stuff… but WHAT pic.twitter.com/ePxB6kGPGQ — yeehaw???????? (@holymolymemes) September 5, 2021

olivia munn pregnant by john mulaney ?! pic.twitter.com/09QahwHRjI — Sophie Dawson (@iamsophiedawson) September 5, 2021

me seeing john mulaney trending vs me seeing what it actually is about pic.twitter.com/VtctK4z8u4 — nix! (@finelinesgf) September 5, 2021

John Mulaney came out the other side of rehab with a pregnant Olivia Munn pic.twitter.com/tODySHBDYH — patman (@HoraceDeChorus) September 5, 2021

Hmmm…

And nevertheless, there are plenty more where that came from:

“She totally looks pregnant. I’m 6 mo myself, I know a bump when I see it” “*a very pregnant Olivia Munn steps out. There fixed it.” “I can’t believe that Olivia Munn being pregnant with John Mulaney wasn’t just a crazy fan conspiracy.” “there’s something a little bit funny about how John Mulaney started hanging out with Pete Davidson and joked like ‘I’m gonna show him how we celebrities can live quiet, boring lives of sobriety’ and like 4 months later he enters rehab, divorces his wife, & knocks up Olivia Munn” “Why is this news? Cause she’s obviously very pregnant and he divorced like yesterday after gaslighting his wife for months about everything going on. Also, while married he was very outspoken about not wanting children of his own” “If my husband john mulaney left me after seven years of marriage to go get olivia munn pregnant i would become greatest auteur filmmaker of all time” “‘Olivia Munn steps out in sweats sans boyfriend John Mulaney’ but I step out in sweats sans boyfriend every day and there’s no paparazzi for me”

Uhhh… wow!

We definitely didn’t anticipate random pregnancy rumors like these to pop up this weekend.

Especially considering how flimsy the basis is upon which they were built. Baggy sweatpants?!

What do U make of all this, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF about it down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/Sean Thornton/WENN]