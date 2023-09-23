Oprah Winfrey Reveals Why She Won’t Take Ozempic For Weight Loss!

Oprah Winfrey is giving her thoughts on Ozempic!

As you know, the Type 2 diabetes medication has made headlines over the past year ever since it became a trend to take it to help them shed some pounds. Although many in Hollywood have turned toward the drug, you won’t see Oprah doing the same!

During a panel hosted by Oprah Daily, the 68-year-old media mogul talked about shame, specifically around being overweight and how people choose to lose weight. So naturally, the topic of Ozempic came up. And Oprah admitted that, like many celebrities, even she has considered taking the drug to help her lose weight. However, the television personality decided against it. Why? Well, she says it would be too easy for her:

“Shouldn’t we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice. Even when I first started hearing about the weight loss drugs, at the same time I was going through knee surgery, and I felt, ‘I’ve got to do this on my own.’ Because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out.’”

Hmm. Looking back, Oprah pointed out that her weight has long been the subject of public conversation throughout her career:

“I don’t know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years. This is a world that has shamed people being overweight forever. All of us who have lived it just know that people treat you differently. They just do.”

She continued:

“One of the things that I’ve … shamed myself about and was shamed [for] in the tabloids every week for about 25 years is not having the willpower.”

Ugh. No one should be shamed about their body whatsoever. Ultimately, Oprah ended the conversation by pointing out that what someone does with their body is their choice:

“Whatever your choice is for your body and your weight health, it should be yours to own and not to be shamed about it. I’m just sick of it, and I hope this conversation begins the un-shaming of it.”

Say it louder for the people in the back, Oprah!

She did not hold back in this conversation! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with Oprah about the Ozempic being the “easy way out?” Let us know in the comments below.

