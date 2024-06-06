Outlander Star Sam Heughan Details Plan To Steal Taylor Swift From Travis Kelce At Eras Tour This Weekend!

Look out! Travis Kelce‘s got competition!

Outlander star Sam Heughan is gunning for the NFL star’s role as Taylor Swift‘s beau! In a new video posted to Instagram on Wednesday, the actor (in full costume) joked that he planned to sweep the pop star off her feet and steal her away from the athlete while attending this weekend’s Eras Tour shows in Edinburgh, Scotland! He dished:

“We’re gonna go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland. I think most of the cast is going.”

The 44-year-old Scottish actor detailed his plan as Ready For It played in the background, adding:

“She obviously doesn’t know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she’s gonna forget all about… him and fall for a man in a ginger wig. How could she resist? She’s gonna shake him off and take me out instead. I’m really excited.”

LMFAO!

He wouldn’t even say Travis’ name. LOLz! The video was captioned, “Welcome to Scotland Taylor. JAMMF [Jamie Fraser, his character] is a Swiftie.” Ch-ch-check it out!

Him saying this all in his costume is even funnier! For the record, here’s what the Love Again star looks like out of the wig!

OK, not too shabby! But if he wants to stand a chance, he better have one hell of a friendship bracelet with him! We hear that works wonders! Hah!

Reactions?! Should Trav be worried? Sound OFF (below)!

