Both Parents Of 2-Year-Old Murdered During 4th Of July Highland Park Mass Shooting

The parents of a 2-year-old child have been killed in yet another mass shooting.

37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were tragically gunned down at a 4th of July parade on Monday in Illinois. The 21-year-old gunman reportedly used an assault rifle to open fire on the unsuspecting crowd, killing 7 people in total and injuring at least 30. The shooter fired off somewhere around 70 rounds.

Almost every week a new mass shooting takes place… But it’s America, right? Home of the brave and land of the place where abortions were outlawed before assault rifles.

Kevin and Irina’s 2-year-old son Aiden was seemingly separated from his parents when all of the chaos ensued, but another couple reportedly found him and brought him to a local fire station. Luckily he was unharmed, and from there the young boy was able to be reunited with his grandparents at a nearby hospital.

It’s instances like this that remind us there’s still some good in humanity, it just sucks that it’s always overshadowed by such terrible things.

Irina’s father Michael Levberg told the Chicago Sun-Times that Kevin lost his life while protecting his son:

“He had Aiden under his body when he was shot.”

A parent would do anything for their child, but this just shows what a good man Kevin was.

He added:

“They were crazy about their child. They were planning two.”

The heartbreak continued as Michael further explained Aiden didn’t quite understand everything that had happened, explaining that the toddler told him:

“Mommy and daddy are coming soon.”

Ugh! What an awful start to this young boy’s life, having his parents yanked away from him.

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Irina Colon, the woman responsible for finding Aiden in the crowd and bringing him to safety. She shared her thoughts on the cold-blooded occurrence on the page, writing:

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents. Aiden will be cared for by his loving family and he will have a long road ahead to heal, find stability, and ultimately navigate life as an orphan. He is surrounded by a community of friends and extended family that will embrace him with love, and any means available to ensure he has everything he needs as he grows.”

So heartbreaking! It’s wonderful that she set up the fund, but like she said, at the end of the day Aiden still has to grow up an orphan because of someone else’s evil decision.

Let’s keep Aiden and the McCarthy’s family in our thoughts. You can find the GoFundMe here.

