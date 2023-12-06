Paris Hilton Used Surrogates Because She Was Afraid Her ‘PTSD’ Wouldn’t Be ‘Healthy’ For Babies

Paris Hilton is opening up about surrogacy.

As Perezcious readers know, The Simple Life star’s hands have been quite full in 2023. From welcoming son Phoenix in January, to daughter London in November, she’s at a place in life where she has to put her kiddos first. And it sounds like she was already doing that long before she became their momma!

During a conversation with Romper published on Tuesday, the hotel heiress explained that one of the major reasons she decided to use a surrogate instead of carrying her children herself was for their own good. She told the outlet:

“I just have so much PTSD from what I went through as a teenager.”

As you’ll recall, the 42-year-old has been revealing details of her forced stay at Provo Canyon School as a teen since 2020. In October of 2022, she alleged that she endured physical, emotional, and sexual abuse — some of which during forced “cervical exams.” With that being said, it’s not been easy for the Paris in Love star to heal. Certain things trigger “panic attack[s]” — like being in a doctor’s office. She explained:

“If I’m in a doctor’s office, I get a shot, anything, I will literally have a panic attack and I can’t breathe.”

And that’s something she wasn’t willing to gamble while having a baby growing inside her:

“I just knew that would not be healthy for me or the baby, growing inside of someone who has such high anxiety.”

As we know, that was a tough decision for her, but it truly sounds like she just wanted what’s best for her babies, which she shares with husband Carter Reum.

Poor Paris! She’s been through SO much. She really does deserve all the happiness in the world. In addition to her anxiety, the DJ says there also just wasn’t a “right time” to get pregnant given her busy work schedule. She explained:

“My schedule is out of control. There never would’ve been the right time to do it because there’s literally no time to do anything in my life.”

But it sounds like with two kids, she’s finally pumping the brakes a bit. She told the outlet she feels like her “life is finally complete,” and that she’s open to possibly having more — despite believing two is the “perfect” number. She added:

“I used to look at my friends who’d be like, ‘Oh, I have to go home to my kids and my husband,’ like, ‘You’re so lame. This is so fun. I can’t imagine being like that.’ Now I’m one of those boring people, and I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t imagine it any other way.”

Awww! We’re so happy for Paris!

Thoughts on her difficult truth, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

