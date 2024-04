So happy to be doing this new monthly segment with @KTNV‘s @VegasMorningBlend! Here’s our first installment, with some special shout-outs to @lostspiritsdistillery, @KYUrestaurants at the @FontainebleauLasVegas and MORE! We also talk JoJo Siwa and Jennifer Lopez!

Thank you @iamjessicarosado and @e2thebam for having us!

Viva LasVegas!

Watch above!

Enjoy!

SHARE!