Kim Kardashian Opens Up About What 'Caused' Her Divorce, Co-Parenting With Kanye West, & Pete Davidson's Influence!

Kim Kardashian is living her best life!

The SKIMS founder is the subject of a new cover story for Vogue, and in the interview, the mogul is refreshingly honest about so much. Not only that, but she seems happy AF — and we can plainly sense she’s fully embracing all aspects of her new life!

The 41-year-old laid it all out there in the chat, too. Divorce, co-parenting, new romance — nothing was off the table!

As explained during the discussion, she is focusing on making herself happy and doing what’s best for her family during this time of change:

“For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy. And that feels really good. And even if that created changes and caused my divorce, I think it’s important to be honest with yourself about what really makes you happy. I’ve chosen myself. I think it’s okay to choose you. My 40s are about being Team Me. I’m going to eat well. I’m going to work out. I’m going to have more fun, spend more time with my kids and the people who make me happy. I’m going to put my phone down. Unfollow if I don’t want to see something on Instagram. Khloé came up with the best phrase for that yesterday. She said, ‘Post and ghost.’ ”

Amen!

Kim also opened up about co-parenting with estranged husband Kanye West, and him having her full support:

“You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be ‘Your dad’s the best.’ Make sure you are your co-parent’s biggest cheerleader, no matter what you’re personally going through.”

This interview was of course before Kanye’s blow-up in early February where he asked his Instagram followers what he should do after his daughter was “put on TikTok against my will”, among other awful accusations.

Kim did artfully respond at the time, though she rarely does so publicly, and the rapper eventually took all his posts down calling out the reality star.

The momma mogul enjoyed quite the rebound with this Vogue spread, though, as you can see (below):

On a happier note, Kimmy opened up for the first time about her New Year’s trip to the Bahamas with beau Pete Davidson. Although the quote is indirectly referencing the Saturday Night Live star, the details here have Pete written all over ’em:

“I was in the Bahamas, and the people I was with said, ‘We’re on fucking vacation. We haven’t been on vacation in a long time.’ And then they threw their phones in the ocean. I was like, ‘What? What? What? Am I allowed to do that?’ ”

And you know what? She DID throw her phone in the ocean and got a new number! Thus Kanye being unable to reach her directly, which was also publicly aired out in his latest rants.

Elsewhere in the sit-down, the interviewer pressed her on the Kardashian look, and being responsible for promoting “the most toxic aspects of the beauty zeitgeist.” After admitting her and her sisters are blamed for “everything,” she shared:

“There’s definitely an influence, both positive and negative, on how a whole group of people view themselves because of social media. I can see that. I’m not blocked off to the idea that it exists. But I try to think, Okay, if I’m raising my kids, how would I react if I felt like there were things on TikTok or Instagram that I wouldn’t want them to see and be a part of? We would have those conversations.”

The shape-wear brand owner went on:

“I just try to live my life and be happy for people. And I think when you just live your life like that, you block it out. It’s like a racehorse that puts on blinders so they can see clearly and straight. You’ve got to just be that racehorse, put on those blinders, and go. And if you start trying to see to the right or the left of you, you’re going to trip up.”

OK, that’s kind of a privileged thing to say, no? She knows her influence is so powerful!

To read the entire spread, where she talks about her budding law career, her fashion evolution, and more, click HERE.

Thoughts on Kim’s new outlook? She seems so zen without the Kanye bulls**t! Happy for her! SOUND OFF with your comments, questions, and concerns (below)!

