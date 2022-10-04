Pete Davidson Removing His Kim Kardashian ‘My Girl Is A Lawyer’ Tattoo?!

Is Pete Davidson regretting what he inked on his Skkn?

While the whirlwind romance between the King of Staten Island actor and Kim Kardashian may be over, they did leave marks on one another. Or in Pete’s case he got marks put on himself to represent her — but he’s apparently working to remove them!

Related: Kanye West Wore A ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt During Paris Fashion Week Show…

If you don’t remember, back in March the Skims founder revealed her then-boo’s latest ink, placed right around his collarbone, which spelled out:

“My girl is a lawyer”

See (below):

She explained on Ellen at the time:

“I think my favorite one, it says ‘my girl is a lawyer,’ and that one is really cute.”

Well, fast forward seven months and one breakup later, and it ain’t so cute anymore. In photos acquired by TMZ, Pete is spotted on set of his latest project, Bupkis, and you can actually see a bandage peeking out of his shirt collar, RIGHT where his Kim-dedicated tattoo once lived.

Looks like he might just be ridding himself of reminders of the relationship! Can’t say we blame him. But is he getting it removed? Or covering it up with another piece like he did with his Ariana Grande ink? Probably the former as we’ve noticed he’s been slowly removing quite a few of his tats over the past few months.

As for the brand, which Kim explained he got because he didn’t “want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up,” well, that’s another story…

Anyway, what are YOUR thoughts on the tattoo removal, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Kim Kardashian/Instagram, E! Entertainment/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]