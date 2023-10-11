Pete Davidson On The Hunt For A New Love Interest -- For His Mom!

Pete Davidson is searching for a new love interest. But the comedian isn’t thinking about himself here! Instead, he’s looking around on behalf of his momma, Amy Davidson!

As Perezcious readers no doubt know, Amy was tragically widowed in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks. Her husband — Pete’s dad — Scott Matthew Davidson was killed while heroically responding to NYC’s World Trade Center to save as many lives as possible. Ever since that tragic day, Pete, Amy, and Pete’s younger sister Casey Davidson have grappled with the untimely death of the family patriarch. In all that time Amy has not found a new man…

But now, more than two decades after the 9/11 attacks, Pete is hoping his mother can find love again. On Tuesday night, the King of Staten Island star revealed the new project on The Tonight Show. Jimmy Fallon queried the 29-year-old about his upcoming hosting gig for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live season debut:

“I know your mom is one of your biggest supporters, and I’ve seen her on the show. Is she coming [to SNL]?”

Pete replied that she WILL be there (yay!), and then turned the convo to his matchmaking idea for Amy:

“She’s very excited. She actually has been on the show almost as many times as I have. Like, she’s always ready. I’m really excited just because I’m trying to find my mom someone to date.”

Wait, what?! The Meet Cute star added:

“She hasn’t been with anybody in, like, 23 years. And she’s a good catch.”

Awww! Shooting his shot on behalf of momma Davidson, Pete asked Jimmy:

“Do you know anyone?”

Then, he turned to the audience and implored them to help:

“I’ve been trying to find someone nice for my mom.”

The 49-year-old late-night host tried to quiz Pete on what kind of man Amy might be looking for, but the stand-up star was no help on that front:

“We never talk about that stuff, but I really just want someone to take care of her and get her off of my hands.”

Jeez, Pete… How sweet and thoughtful…

You can watch the full exchange as part of Davidson’s Tonight Show guest appearance (below):

Of course, the timing of this chat about Amy is, uh, interesting. A cynic might wonder if it’s a direct response to the bombshell report that came out on Tuesday afternoon claiming the comedian’s own team was prepping for cancellation amid allegations of his directing incredibly offensive language at women. But you have to remember, The Tonight Show isn’t live! They film WAY early in the day to have time to edit, so that report wouldn’t even have come out yet! Just a coincidence, we guess. Part of the whole package that is Pete.

The comic may drop c-bombs in his personal life, but he has also long been very public about his remarkably close bond with Amy. What do U think about Pete trying to find love for his momma, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Amy Davidson/Instagram/The Tonight Show/YouTube]