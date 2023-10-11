Meghan Markle Reveals Why She's 'Frightened' For Her Children's Next Few Years!

Meghan Markle is focused on family these days.

On Tuesday Meghan and Prince Harry held a panel discussion at the first Archewell Foundation Parents’ Summit titled “Mental Wellness in a Digital Age” — a World Mental Health Day event hosted by Project Healthy Minds. the Sussexes opened up to the NYC crowd about their kiddos Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The conversation about the little ones began a bit heavier than expected. Moderator Carson Daly asked the couple about the secret work they’ve been doing with tech companies and parents who have lost children due to online bullying and other consequences of social media. Some of these bereaved parents also spoke at the event. The Suits alum revealed, via People:

“A year ago we met some of the families and at the time, it was impossible not to be in tears hearing their stories because it’s just that devastating.”

Although she knows her kids are still “really young,” she and Harry realize social media “isn’t going away” and will be something they’ll have to tackle eventually.

Taking this super seriously, the Spare author shared:

“I think for us, for myself and my wife, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority here is to again turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for these parents to come together, to heal, to grieve and to also collectively focus on solutions so that no other family anywhere has to go through what they’ve been through.”

It was at the end of the panel that the Today co-host wondered if the actress’ POV on the topic has changed now that she is not only “a kick-ass woman, but as a mom.” She gushed while gesturing to her hubby:

“Being a mom is the most important thing in my entire life — outside, of course, being a wife to this one.”

Awww!

Because of the immense love she has for her children, the Archetypes host finds herself scared as the 4-year-old and 2-year-old grow up, she expressed:

“But I will say I feel fortunate that our children are at an age, again quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened at how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us. They say being a parent, the days are long but the years are short, so it worries me, but I’m also given a lot of hope and energy by the progress we’ve made in the past year being able to have these incredible parents, these survivors of these experiences, share their stories and the more information gathering we’re able to do, the more we can move the needle a little bit.”

We hope she doesn’t get too freaked out and just enjoys this phase of her life! After all, we don’t think Archie and Lili will be getting on social media anytime soon! But it’s great that the royals are working so hard to ensure a better future for them when they do. You can watch the full panel (below):

By the way, this event marked the couple’s first time in the Big Apple since their disastrous paparazzi car chase earlier this year. Seems like it was a lot less eventful, thank goodness. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share your thoughts in the comments (below)!

