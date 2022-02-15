How Pete Davidson Surprised Kim Kardashian For Valentine's Day!

Pete Davidson knows how to spoil his girlfriend — and not just for attention!

The Saturday Night Live star might be busy filming a new movie in New York City, but he made time to spend the romantic holiday with Kim Kardashian! According to a Page Six source on Monday, the actor spoiled his lucky lady by surprising her with a penthouse suite full of her “favorite things.” Aww!!

Insiders revealed that Pete rented out the top of the Carlyle Hotel for a romantic date and filled the area with lots of flowers and gifts tailored to her. So sweet and personal — unlike Kanye West’s truckload of red roses. Sure, it was extravagant AF but it’s roses — they could have been for anyone! Also, we have to wonder if they were even delivered to the reality star since she’s across the country! It almost feels like it was a valentine to his own generosity more than anything else…

Davidson’s “low-key” Valentine’s Day plans — which neither posted about on social media btw — come after a weekend of dates at various restaurants in NYC. So, we’d say Kim is feeling super loved these days!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Who’s gift do you like better — Pete’s or Ye’s? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube]