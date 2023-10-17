Pink Abruptly Postpones Two Concerts Citing 'Family Medical Issues' That 'Require Our Immediate Attention'

Pink has nixed two upcoming concerts on her Summer Carnival Tour — and at the very last minute, too.

The 44-year-old singer was ready to perform at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington on both Tuesday and Wednesday nights. But on Monday evening — just about 24 hours before that first performance was set to kick off — Pink revealed to the world that a family emergency was forcing her to postpone the shows.

Taking to Instagram to make the announcement, the singer cited “family medical issues” that “require our immediate attention” to address, forcing the cancellation of the Tacoma shows for the time being:

“Tacoma shows postponed: I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed. Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule. Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all.”

Then, in the caption, she added:

“I send my sincerest apologies, love and health to all.”

OMG!

As of early Tuesday morning, it’s still not clear what the “family medical issue” is, but whatever is going on, it’s clearly serious and urgent. Join us in sending all your love to Pink and her family right now!!

[Image via 60 Minutes Australia/YouTube]