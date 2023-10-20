Pink Postpones More Tour Dates Due To Nasty Respiratory Infection! Oh, No!

We continue to send love and best wishes to Pink.

The 44-year-old singer postponed several dates of her Summer Carnival Tour earlier this week. She’d been set to perform in Tacoma, Washington on consecutive days but had to nix things unexpectedly due to “family medical issues” that popped up. Unfortunately that has not ended — and now we know what’s going on.

On Thursday, the Just Give Me A Reason songstress took to X (Twitter) to reveal she’s suffering from a respiratory infection and needs to shut things down to prioritize her recovery. She’d been set to perform on Friday and Saturday in Vancouver, British Columbia, but sadly she will not be able to. In the tweet, she wrote:

“Vancouver shows postponed. Sending everyone lots of love and my sincere apologies xoxo.”

Then, in an image that accompanied the post, she explained the situation:

“Vancouver shows postponed: I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday. Live Nation is working on new dates to reschedule the shows. I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone. In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love.”

Oh no!

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Summer Carnival dates have been moved around since the tour started in June. Back in September, Pink was forced to reschedule a Dallas show after coming down with a “bad sinus infection,” as she explained to Texas fans at the time. Now, it seems health probs have reared up once more. Sadly, it’s understandable — touring is a tough business, and the physical demands are no joke.

Sending lots of love to Pink for a fast recovery!!

[Image via GMA/YouTube]