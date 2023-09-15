Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bad Press Is A 'Gift' To William & Kate -- Now 'They Can Do No Wrong'!

Graham Norton — of all people — is weighing in on how tides are shifting for the royal family!

On Thursday night’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen asked the Irish late night host what he thinks the “overriding feeling” about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is among British people these days, considering Megxit and the royal family’s ongoing family feud. Graham replied:

“It’s difficult. I think in the press it’s very anti them, and it’s been a gift to [Prince] William and [Princess Catherine] because now they are deified. They can do no wrong.”

Hah! That is a really salient point. There was a time when there were scandals about Will — remember the whispers about him cheating with Rose Hanbury? While Kate was home puking her guts out while pregnant? The whole “Prince of Pegging” thing? When’s the last time you heard anyone even mention that?? Graham may be onto something here, Will certainly does feel untouchable somehow these days.

That much is certainly NOT true for the Archewell founders — every little thing they do is scrutinized, whereas Kate? Well, Graham went on to joke:

“I mean, Kate can do a hit and run and it would be fine because she’s such a lovely person.”

LOLz!

In all seriousness, though, the Forever Home author doesn’t think most people care that much about any of the royals, saying:

“But do regular people care that much? I don’t think they do. I think they just think, ‘Let them live their lives.’”

Check out his full explanation (below):

An interesting take! And we’ve certainly seen Kate Middleton, in particular, trying to use the negativity surrounding the Sussexes to her advantage as she attempts to gain back some of the spotlight for herself as she preps to be the future Queen of England. But is it working?! Let us know if you think William and Kate are becoming more beloved because of this drama (below)! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]