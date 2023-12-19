Did Harry & Meghan Purposefully Change Their Christmas Card To Copy William & Catherine??

Who knew a simple photo could cause so much controversy!

Following the release of Prince William and Princess Catherine’s Christmas card last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released their own holiday greeting — and it’s getting roasted online! Specifically, fans are pissed that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are missing, and even worse, they think the Sussexes are trying to hit back at their estranged relatives by a little (possibly) shady photo editing!

First up, the couple dropped the holiday card via their charity Archewell Foundation on Friday. The main version features a colorful photo of them smiling and clapping while at the Invictus Games earlier this year. Writing on a green backdrop said:

“On behalf of the office of Prince Harry & Meghan, the Duke & Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season. Thanks for all the support in 2023!”

Their donations were down around $11 million last year, per their tax return, so, uhhh, not sure who they’re thanking! LOLz!

Anyways, see the card (below):

As for the issues, fans found fault with the pic because it doesn’t feature their children. Of course, they’ve always been very private about the kids, so we’re not TOTALLY surprised by that. But still, one person compared the Wales’ pic to the Sussexes’, arguing:

“Family…. what Christmas is all about. A stark contrast to Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card. What is wrong with them, those poor children are simply invisible, it’s not healthy for them “

Jeez. That’s rather harsh — especially when you realized the pair’s card was more focused on business from the get go! But the comparisons between the feuding brothers’ families didn’t end there. The Xmas card photo quickly caused controversy when fans noticed it was also posted to the non-profit’s website alongside an inspirational quote that read:

“Each of us can change our communities. All of us can change the world. – Harry and Meghan”

The image on their digital card also linked to a promo video celebrating all the work their organization accomplished this year. Check out what all the fuss is about HERE.

The problem?! This time, it was in black and white! Yup, just like the Cambridges’ card this year — which also leaned on a black and white theme!

So, are Haz and Meg just trying to copy them?? Well…

Some haters argued online that the lovebirds were throwing shade by switching up the color of the photo, but others came to their defense by reminding fans that Meghan and Harry have a pattern of releasing B&W Christmas cards, including in 2018 and 2019, so we doubt there was any malicious intent. So, they argued Kate Middleton was really the copycat in the scenario. A critic commented:

“Copying meghan and Harry’s black and white photo theme. She sets the standard the rest follows”

Damn!

Fans will get heated over anything! And all this drama probably started just because somebody thought the neutral looked better on the cover of their site! But, of course, anglophiles read into everything these days. Oof.

Reactions? What’s your take on this? Sound OFF (below)!

