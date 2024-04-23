Meghan Markle’s Podcast Release Delayed To 2025 Despite Hot New Deal: Report

Meghan Markle may have thought she had her podcasting future all figured out with her new network deal, but that’s apparently been delayed already! What’s going on?! On Monday, DailyMail.com published a report claiming the Suits alum’s highly anticipated podcasting debut with Lemonada Media will be delayed until 2025! Holy smokes!

Of course, Meghan and her hubby Prince Harry were lambasted last year by Spotify execs (including Bill Simmons, who called the couple “f**king grifters“) after their lucrative deal with the music streaming service fell through. But back in February, the mom of two got a lifeline thanks to the female-founded Lemonada Media and their new podcasting deal with her. Great, right? Well, sure. But we’re NEVER going to hear her show if this report is to be believed!!

Related: Melissa McCarthy REALLY Has Meghan Markle’s Back!

Per DM, Lemonada is not expecting to release ANY of Meghan’s podcasting work this year! Seriously?! It’s only April! But the re-launch of her Archetypes audio brand won’t happen for at least another seven-plus months! The news outlet quoted a source who laid it out there as simply as they could:

“The relaunch of Meghan’s Archetypes podcast got pushed back to 2025.”

Oof!

Apparently, the specific issue here is Meghan’s new Netflix show. That streaming series — which she began filming in a rented house in Montecito last week — is expected to be a major hit! Lemonada is supposedly worried about their audio push being overshadowed by such a high-profile entry into the cooking-slash-lifestyle space. Wait, WHAT?! Wouldn’t Meghan having a popular show make her a hotter commodity? That’s how it’s always worked before!

Maybe they’re worried about the brand being diluted or oversaturated? Because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already announced they’re developing multiple other shows for the streamer, too. Huh. DM‘s source claims Lemonada is worried about “scheduling conflicts” between the Netflix gigs and the birth and growth of Meghan’s lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard. But a delay? We mean, it’s not like Harry and Meghan will ever stop trying other ventures, when do they expect to be her #1 priority??

FWIW, the news outlet asked Meghan’s team for comment, and they declined. However, a source did defend the actress by claiming she had a list of “very high-profile guests” scheduled to appear in the new podcast series… whenever it sees the light of day…

What do U make of Meghan’s alleged (new) podcast problems, Perezcious readers?? Do U buy this report?! Could we really be a year or so away from hearing her Archetypes re-do?! Share your takes in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]