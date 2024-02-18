Prince Harry Has A ‘Zero Percent Chance’ Of Returning To Royal Duties Amid King Charles’ Cancer Battle: Report

Pump the brakes — Prince Harry may not be returning for royal duties afterall.

As we’ve been following, the Duke of Sussex sounds “willing” to return to the monarchy to aid in a “temporary royal role” in the wake of King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis. It’s been said that the father-son duo have had several “warm exchanges” and that they both want to work on repairing their relationship… But according to a new report, the 39-year-old is far off from being royally reinstated.

On Saturday, The Telegraph reported that per the terms of the Sandringham Summit, which outlined Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from royal duties in 2020 and was agreed on by the couple, King Charles III, Prince William, and the late Queen Elizabeth II, there is no room for “half in, half out” ruling.

Oof!

Furthermore, the outlet reported that Harry and his father spent just 30 minutes together at Clarence House when he flew across the pond after the King’s cancer diagnosis, and that Queen Camilla WAS present. And apparently, there were no formal conversations relating to the prospect of Harry returning to royal duties

Inneresting…

Oh, and what’s more?? Even if Harry and King Charles III DID mend their relationship and have those discussions, Prince William would reportedly not stand for his little brother’s return! On Saturday, an insider told The Mirror that William is apparently so upset with how Harry handled his exit that he’d do whatever it takes to prevent his return:

“Whatever has been discussed between William and the King is private, but it is absolutely and categorically clear that [William] would not allow Harry to return. He thought it was a bad idea at the time and he’s even more clear now. If anyone is going to take on more duties it will be William and that isn’t even on the agenda for now. His main focus is on his father’s health, his family and what is best for the monarchy. There is a zero percent chance Harry is coming back in any capacity.”

DAMN! A zero percent chance?! Even though Princess Catherine is also facing her own health battles?!

The source added that William feels Harry and Meghan “cannot be trusted” and that there’s “no chance” he’d allow them to come back.

Wow!

